2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Base Model Detailed – Features Explained

The new generation Swift was launched recently at the Tokyo Motor Show. It is already available in showrooms in Japan and comes in 3 trim levels

The model that was displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show stole the spotlight for many reasons among which the addition of Level 2 ADAS and 360-degree camera were the highlights. But these features for obvious reasons will not make it to all the variants of the Swift. So, let’s take a look at the base variant that is currently available in Japan, to set the expectations right for the model that comes here.

Exterior

The chrome inserts on the grille, front and rear bumpers are missing, no rear spoiler and you don’t get door protectors as well. You get 15-inch steel wheels instead of alloys. The lighting seems to be a step above the units available in India as even the base model gets LED headlamps along with LED DRLs, but the fog lamps are given a miss.

Interiors and features

While the higher spec models come in black and silver upholstery, the base model comes with all-black seats and the steering wheel also looks quite simple without the chrome inserts that are present in the top variant. The base model misses out on the climate control system and gets a manual A/C, and it does not get the centre armrest as well.

Interestingly, in Japan, you get the 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki Connect telematics, and 6 speakers as an optional extra which you can install even in the base model for a price of Yen 1,21,000 (Rs 70,000). However, you do not get the 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS even as an option. The default safety package includes 6 airbags, reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Powertrain

The base version gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81bhp of power and 107Nm of torque mated to only a CVT transmission without the option of a manual. The base variant misses out on the mild-hybrid technology as well. Fuel economy for the 2WD variants is around 23.4 kmpl and around 22 kmpl for the 4WD versions.

While we will be getting almost the same car, there will be a few changes that we can expect to keep the costs low. For starters, the LED headlights will be replaced with halogen lamps while the LED DRLs may be retained. The touchscreen infotainment and Suzuki Connect telematics may not be available even as an option and will come with a 2-din system with Bluetooth and 4-door speakers.