2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro Range Launched At Rs. 15.49 Lakh

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro range is available in EC Pro and EL Pro variants and they get new features additions and a more premium interior

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the XUV400 Pro range in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs. 15.49 lakh for the base variant. The electric SUV has been made available in two grades namely EC Pro and EL Pro. The former gets a 34.5 kWh battery and a 3.3 kW AC Charger while the latter gains two options.

The Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro, priced at Rs. 16.74 lakh, can be bought with a 34.5 kWh battery pack and a 7.2 kW AC charger or a larger 39.4 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger costing Rs. 17.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The introductory prices will apply to customer deliveries only until the end of May 2024.

The bookings for the Mahindra XUV400 Pro range will commence tomorrow at 2 pm and it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 and the deliveries will begin on February 1, 2024. The XUV400 has received a myriad of updates inside the cabin including a new 26.04 cm infotainment system and a 26.04 cm all-digital instrument cluster.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Range Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) 1. XUV400 EC Pro 34.5 kWh 3.3 kW AC Charger Rs. 15,49,000 2. XUV400 EL Pro 34.5 kWh 7.2 kW AC Charger Rs. 16,74,000 3. XUV400 EL Pro 39.4 kWh 7.2 kW AC Charger Rs. 17,49,000

Other feature highlights are the Adrenox connected car system enabling over 50 connected features to enhance driving safety, ownership experience and overall vehicle functionality, dual-zone automatic climate control, dedicated rear air vents, wireless smartphone charger and a rear USB port, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, OTR updates and Alexa compatibility.

The XUV400 Pro range can be bought with a new Nebula Blue paint option, complemented by a sleek shark fin antenna. The dual-tone interior with a light grey colour is complemented by a mild-black finish for rich contrast. The Satin copper accents on control knobs, shift lever and vent bezels along with blue backlighting highlight the presence of the electric powertrain.

The seats are wrapped in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with subtle copper decorative stitching. The 34.5 kWh enables a claimed driving range of 375 km and the 39.4 kWh battery pack has it at 456 km in the MIDC cycle. Both versions are equipped with an electric motor pushing out 150 hp and 310 Nm, transferring power to the front axle.