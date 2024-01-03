2024 Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Detailed In Walkaround, Launch Soon

The top-spec 2024 Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro has been detailed revealing all the key information; no mechanical changes made

It is no secret that Mahindra & Mahindra will introduce the updated XUV400 soon in India and a leaked document divulged the variant-wise features as the electric SUV will look to take the fight to the top-end variants of the recently facelifted Tata Nexon EV this time around. Moving a step further, the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 has been leaked in a YouTube video.

The video shows the detailed walkaround of the EL Pro top-of-the-line variant of the 2024 XUV400. As expected, no significant exterior changes have been made but the interior takes a giant leap ahead as it is loaded with more features. The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro, you see here, is finished in Everest White and Satin Copper shade.

One of the major highlights is the presence of a larger floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility in place of the outdated seven-inch unit, a new 10.25-inch all-digital instrument console has been opted in with TFT display, and the new flat-bottom starting wheel is reminiscent of the XUV700 with copper finished Twin Peaks logo.

The HVAC vents have also been redesigned and new USB ports, wireless charger, front centre armrest and rear HVAC vents with USB-C ports are also available. The equipment list also comprises a dual-zone automatic climate control system with memory function and a two-tone black and ivory dashboard finish.

With no mechanical changes, the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 comes with 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery packs on EC Pro and EL Pro variants respectively. The former enables a claimed driving range of 375 km while the latter has it at 456 km in the MIDC cycle. Both feature an electric motor kicking out 150 hp and 310 Nm driving the front wheels.

Other main features that will be carried over are a regenerative braking system, three drive modes (Fun, Fast and Fearless) and disc brakes on all wheels. The e-SUV can be replenished back to 80 per cent in under 50 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger currently. A 7.2 kW charger helps in reaching 0-100 per cent in 6 hours and 30 minutes and the 3.3 kW AC charger helps in attaining full charge in 13 hours.