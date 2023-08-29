2024 Mahindra XUV300 To Get XUV700 Inspired Design, Revamped Interior

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia influenced by the upcoming range of BEVs and the existing XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra has been actively conducting testing for four upcoming models on public roads. Besides the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, which is expected to launch next month, the refreshed XUV300, 5-door Thar and the BE.05 electric SUV have also been caught on camera. In early 2024, the homegrown SUV manufacturer will more likely bring in the updated XUV300 with a number of revisions inside and out.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia influenced by the upcoming range of BEVs and the existing XUV700. It will encompass prominent C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, an updated grille section, a wider air inlet, revised tail lamps with distinctive C-shaped LED patterns and a horizontal light bar, repositioned number plate housing, tweaked tailgate, revised front and rear bumpers, and a fresh set of alloy wheels amongst other changes.

The five-seater is based on the modified version of SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform and it may continue to stay the same. However, the design similarities with the Tivoli may no longer be available. If the overall dimensions and packaging remain similar to the outgoing model, the trunk space, which is not as large as most of its competitors, may not be addressed.

However, the latest spy shots indicate that the cabin will get big revisions as a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system can be clearly seen hiding behind the white wrap. The dashboard layout and the multi-functional steering wheel do not appear to have been altered but the HVAC vents may have been revised slightly. We do expect it to get a new instrument console as well.

The interior of the existing Mahindra XUV300 certainly shows its age and we expect more premium surface materials and trims to be offered as well to bring a refreshed vibe. It will reportedly come with a segment-first panoramic sunroof in its top-end trims while features such as a wireless smartphone charger, connected tech, a 360-degree camera system, ventilated front seats, six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels will likely be available.

Under the bonnet, the existing 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines may be carried over with the same performance numbers but changes to the transmission options are possible.

Spy Source: autojournal_india