2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied Again With New Rear End

The new Mahindra XUV300 will face strong opponents who have gone through several facelifts while this will be the first for the Mahindra Subcompact SUV

There were several instances where the vehicle was caught testing and many spy shots reveal some crucial information on the hardware we can expect. This time it was caught testing near Chennai but did not reveal much as it was heavily camouflaged.

You will still be able to see that the XUV300 will receive a revised design at the back, and this includes a more angular approach to the new C-shaped tail lamps on either side. It does look to have a connected LED light bar which has become common on all new cars these days. It also gets new dual-tone alloy wheels with disc brakes at the rear.

Mechanically, the XUV300 is expected to continue with the same engine options which include – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 110 bhp of power and 200Nm of torque which is available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT, a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine that produces 130 bhp of power and 230 Nm of torque and comes with only a 6-speed manual, and lastly a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 115 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque.

Based on the previous spy shots we expect a torque converter transmission to replace the AMT, but we will be able to confirm it only after the launch. The interior will also get major revisions as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new dash and centre console, a new digital cluster, redesigned HVAC vents, and so on.

The prices are expected to be slightly higher than the current model but compared to the competition it seems to be overpriced so a price correction would help the product a lot to pitch it as a VFM proposition.

The main rivals of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift are the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the recently facelifted Tata Nexon, which leads the segment in terms of sales currently, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.