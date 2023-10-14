2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift, 5-Door Thar Spied Together

2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift and 5-door Thar have been caught testing together and they will likely be launched in the first half of next year

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing the facelifted XUV300 and 5-door Thar on public roads for many months and now both have been spotted together. The updated XUV300, in particular, has evolved and it looks close to production as the new LED Daytime Running Lights and revisions to the front fascia as well as the rear can be clearly seen.

The test mule shows the presence of C-shaped LED DRLs that look similar to the XUV700 but we are not convinced that the new headlamps are production-spec just yet. The thoroughly updated front end boasts a thick horizontal strip, and, on which, the Twin Peaks logo could be grafted. The parted grille section has vertical slats and an air intake is visible below it.

The DRLs appear to double up as LED turn signals. Elsewhere, the updated compact SUV gains redesigned front and rear bumpers but the alloy wheels look almost similar to the ones found in the TurboSport variant. The rear gains C-shaped LED tail lamp signatures connected by a light bar in the middle while a more prominent integrated spoiler and high-mounted stop lamps can also be seen.

Previously, we told you that the interior of the 2024 Mahindra XUV300 will be a major overhaul compared to the outgoing model. It gets a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dashboard and centre console, and perhaps a new instrument console. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engines will stay put.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer confirmed a while ago that the 5-door Thar will be introduced next year. The spy image gives away the prototype running on black-finished star-shaped alloy wheels but no other prominent exterior details are noted except for the addition of two rear doors.

It will be powered by the existing 2.0L mStallion petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engines, paired with a manual or an automatic transmission option sending power to all four wheels as standard. It is yet unknown whether a RWD variant will be offered or not in the bigger Thar.