2024 Mahindra Thar Gets New Deep Forest Green Paint Scheme

With the addition of the Deep Forest shade, the Mahindra Thar is now available in a total of six colour schemes

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the second generation Thar in 2020 and it has been well received by customers. The lifestyle off-road SUV is currently priced between Rs. 11.35 lakh and Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.5L diesel, a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

In the recent past, the homegrown SUV manufacturer worked towards reducing the waiting period and expanding the range of the Thar. For instance, the Thar Earth Edition was introduced in February 2024 and the arrival of the 2WD version in January 2023 helped in appealing to a wider customer base as the Thar’s prices went down significantly due to the RWD layout.

Now, Mahindra has added a new Deep Forest paint scheme to the existing palette. The exterior shade is also sold with the recently launched XUV 3XO and the Scorpio N and it expanded the colour choices to six. The other five colour options are Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White and Desert Fury (exclusive to the Earth Edition).

Besides the inclusion of a new colour scheme in both AX (O) and LX trims, no other changes have been made as the features list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker audio, cruise control, manual air conditioning, dual airbags, ESP, reverse parking sensors, etc. As for the performance, the 1.5L diesel mill develops 118 PS and 300 Nm.

The 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine produces 152 PS and 300 Nm while the 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel kicks out 132 PS and 300 Nm. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions are available. Mahindra is currently preparing to launch the five-door Thar in the coming months in India and it will be positioned above the existing three-door.

It will be retailed with all the aforementioned powertrain options and will boast a more premium interior with a larger touchscreen, digital console and much more. It could go by the name Thar Armada as it has been trademarked and will directly compete with the recently launched five-door Force Gurkha.