2024 Mahindra Thar 5-Door New Details – 19-inch Alloys, Sunroof & More

The latest leaks of the upcoming 2024 Mahindra Thar 5-Door highlight the new 19-inch alloy wheels, infotainment system, push-start button, sunroof, digital instrument cluster and more

The 2024 Mahindra Thar 5-Door is ready for a launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2024 while the production will start from the month of June. The Indian SUV maker also registered a trademark for multiple names for the Thar 5-Door and it is expected to carry the Thar Armada moniker at the time of launch.

While the test mule of the upcoming Mahindra SUV has been spotted several times on Indian roads, the latest video highlights some new details about the highly anticipated off-roader. To begin with, the upcoming Thar 5-Door will come with 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels shod with 255-section rubber for the top-spec trims and we expect mid-spec variants to continue with 18-inch units.

For reference, the current Thar has 18-inch alloy wheels. In addition to this, we can also sport front parking sensors, LED headlamps, updated position of high-mounted stop lamp, new tail lamps and automated fuel tank lid.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard layout remains more or less the same, however, it will get a dual-tone finish in the Thar 5-Door. The 10.25-inch infotainment unit seems to be the same unit recently introduced in the XUV400 EV Pro Range along with a fully digital instrument cluster. The SUV will also come with a proper push-start button which is missing in the current Thar.

Moreover, leather upholstery, front and rear armrests, single-pane sunroof, rear AC vents and sunglass holder will be a part of the package. The steering wheel is the same unit we get on the likes of Scorpio N and XUV700. Unlike the current Thar, the 5-door version will get a hard top roof with conventional fabric material inside the cabin finished in beige. Apart from this, the video also highlights the ample boot space of the Thar 5-Door which was an area of concern in the regular 3-door Thar.

The powertrain package will consist of the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine, mated to the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Staying true to its DNA, the 2024 Thar 5-Door Armada will come with a proper four-wheel-drive system across the range and Mahindra could also offer the rear-wheel drive configuration.