2024 Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Range Updated With New Features

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 range has gained new features including ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM and wireless smartphone charger with active cooling

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the introduction of new features for the Scorpio N Z8 range. They are ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless smartphone charger with active cooling and a high-gloss centre console. In addition, the Midnight Black paint scheme is now available for the entire Z8 range.

All these features are offered in the Z8 L variant while the Z8 S and Z8 get a wireless charger and a high-gloss centre console. Underpinned by Mahindra’s new third-generation body-on-frame platform, the Scorpio N derives power from a TGDi mStallion petrol engine delivering 200 PS and 380 Nm of torque, and a mHawk diesel engine kicking out 175 PS maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Both are available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options with an optional 4X4 system. Since its debut, the Scorpio N has been a major contributor to the brand’s consistent volume sales. Its waiting period has reduced drastically as Mahindra ramped up the production operations for the SUV.

The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio N comprises coffee black leatherette upholstery, a centre console encased in metal-finished dual rails, a large touchscreen infotainment system with 70+ in-car connectivity options, Adrenox tech, built-in Alexa functionality, and a 3D immersive sound system by Sony, and much more.

In addition to the features on the Z6, the Z8 S gains Adrenox Connect, Alexa Built-in, R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Rear Parking Camera, Coffee Black Leatherette Interiors, Dual Barrel LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Projector Fog lamps, LED Sequential Turn Indicator, Front Chrome Grille, 6 Airbags, what3words (W3W) – Alexa Enabled, Android Auto + Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Wired + Wireless), Touchscreen Infotainment & 17.78 cm Colour TFT Cluster and Leather Wrapped Steering and Gear Shift Lever.

Over the Z8 S, the Z8 comes with Push Button Start, Passive Keyless Entry, Electric Adjust ORVM with Power Fold, Dual Zone FATC, Auto Headlamp + Auto Wiper, 4XPLOR – Intelligent 4X4 system with Selectable Terrain Modes (Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts, Sand) – Diesel (4WD) and Electronic Brake Locking Differential – Diesel (4WD).

The top-of-the-line Z8 L is equipped with Bigger Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels (R18), Sony 3D Audio with 12 speakers and Dual Channel Sub-woofer, 6-Way Driver Power Seat, Front Camera, Front Parking Sensors, Driver Drowsiness Detection (DDD) and Captain Seats option over the Z8.