2024 KTM RC & Adventure Range Introduced In India

2024 KTM RC & Adventure range of motorcycles has gained new colour schemes but no other changes have been made

KTM India has introduced new colour schemes for its RC and Adv lineup as part of the 2024 MY update today. The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure is now available with a new Lunar Grey colour scheme and it features a matte finish exuding subtlety. It goes in line with the sleek lines and sporty design of the quarter-litre adventure touring machine.

Its bigger sibling, the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure has gained two new colourways. With the signature orange and black hues remaining, the grey and white finishes add to the refreshed vibe. The wet paint process with overlaid graphic design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but helps in resisting scratches and improves the durability of the surface finishes.

The highly popular KTM 390 Adventure only gets a fresh palette of colour schemes though as it remains unaltered mechanically. The familiar 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC Fi engine produces a maximum power output of 44 hp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed transmission assisted by a slipper clutch. It runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast wheels.

The 2024 KTM RC 390 features KTM Factory Racing Orange shade. The high-quality, multi-layered finish exemplifies the sportiness and performance nature of the faired supersport. The new KTM RC range also comprising the KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 200 comes with Blue and Black colourways. Speaking on the launch of new paintjobs, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

“The KTM RC and ADVENTURE lineup sets the benchmark with unmatched power, torque, and agility, outshining all other motorcycles in its class. We are excited to unveil new colour options for our existing models, tailored for adventure touring and speed race machine enthusiasts and dreamers alike.”

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure X and the spoked wheel variants, on the other hand, continue without any changes. The Austrian manufacturer has confirmed that the new colours do not incur any additional prices as the 2024 KTM RC and Adv range remains unchanged in terms of pricing. It must be noted that the next-gen 390 Adv has already been spotted testing in India as well as abroad.