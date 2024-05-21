2024 KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke Launched With New Colours & Graphics

The 2024 KTM 200 Duke has gained two new colour schemes with new decals while the 250 Duke comes with a new Atlantic Blue shade

KTM India has today announced the introduction of new colour schemes and graphics for its naked streetfighter duo, the 200 Duke and 250 Duke and prices have not been changed. The Austrian manufacturer has confirmed that the Silver Metallic Matt shade of the KTM 200 Duke will continue and it will accompany the new colour and KTM branded decals in Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano.

The 2024 KTM 200 Duke features an LCD display, an LED lighting system and a switchable ABS system. The suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks sourced from WP and pre-load adjustable monoshock rear suspension. It is underpinned by a lightweight trellis frame and an aluminium swingarm as before.

With no performance changes, the motorcycle derives power from a 199 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 25 PS and 19.3 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission. As for braking, the front and rear disc brakes are supported by a dual-channel ABS system.

The orange shade features a new blue and black KTM badging for a more aggressive stance. The new Dark Galvano paint scheme, on the other hand, comes with a dark grey finish on the fuel tank and tail section complemented by contrasting orange graphics. It also gains an orange finish to the sharp LED headlamp, front fender and rear subframe.

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke now gets the new Atlantic Blue colourway while the performance continues to be derived from a 249 cc engine, kicking out 31 PS maximum power. It features LED lighting all around, WP suspension, switchable, Quickshifter+ and so on. Speaking of the new paint schemes, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd:

“KTM DUKE represent the pinnacle of engineering, ahead of its class, crafted to unleash the rider’s true potential. Built with READY TO RACE ethos, their youthful spirit is undeniable. A perfect marriage of exhilarating power, razor-sharp control, and a design that commands attention, the new color variants embody a youthful audacity. We have added new colorways providing multiple choices that aligns seamlessly with the aspirations of an entire new generation of riders.”