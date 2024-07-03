2024 Kia Sonet Prices Hiked, New GTX Variant Launched At Rs. 13.71 Lakh

The 2024 Kia Sonet sees price hike of up to Rs. 27,000 while the new GTX variant is slotted between the HTX+ and GTX+ trims

Kia India recently updated the Seltos’ lineup by introducing a new colour scheme and a GTX variant. In a similar fashion, its smaller sibling, the Kia Sonet, has received a revision to its portfolio and its prices have also been increased for select variants. The prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 27,000 as the HTX 1.5 Diesel MT sees the biggest jump in price.

While the base variant starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the Sonet HTE(O) Petrol 1.2 MT is up by Rs. 9,900 while the HTK Petrol 1.2 MT is dearer by Rs. 1,000 more. All other variants barring the HTX+ 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT and GTX+ 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT have witnessed a price hike between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 17,000.

The HTE 1.5 Diesel MT, HTE(O) 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK 1.5 Diesel MT, HTX+ 1.5 Diesel MT, HTX+ 1.5 Diesel iMT and GTX+ 1.5 Diesel AT DT continue with the previous prices. The range-topping X Line 1.5 Diesel AT is dearer by Rs. 2,000 and it now costs Rs. 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The GTX+ 1.5 Diesel AT and HTX+ 1.5 Diesel iMT are costlier by Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively.

The HTX+ 1.5 Diesel iMT now costs Rs. 10.88 lakh, courtesy of the price hike of Rs. 3,000 while the HTK+ 1.5 Diesel MT sees an increase of Rs. 17,000. The HTX 1.5 diesel variants are dearer between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 27,000. The popular compact SUV has also gained a new GTX trim, which is slotted above the HTX+ and below the GTX+ trims.

With a starting price of Rs. 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom), it boasts features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger, six airbags, powered driver seat, a 360-degree camera system and much more.

A total of seven exterior paint schemes are on offer such as the Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue and Glacier White Pearl. The X Line can now be had with Aurora Black Pearl shade. The 2024 Kia Sonet is sold with three engine and five transmission options in India.