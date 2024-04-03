2024 Kia Sonet HTE(O) Launched At Rs. 8.19 Lakh With Sunroof

2024 Kia Sonet gets an expanded range courtesy of the inclusion of HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants with sunroof in India

Kia India has today announced the launch of four new entry and mid-level variants of the Sonet in the domestic market. This has increased the total trim count to 23 as features such as sunroof have been added to the lineup as well. The newly introduced HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants are now available with 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines.

The HTE(O) variant now includes an additional sunroof compared to the existing HTE variant. Meanwhile, the HTK(O) variant boasts a sunroof, connected LED tail lamps, fully automatic climate control and rear defogger accompanying the features technologies that are offered in the current HTK variant.

Moreover, Kia has introduced all-windows up/down safety feature in the GTX+ and HTX+ variants. The updated 2024 Sonet range comes as part of Kia shuffling its variant lineup and including new features on its popular models as the Seltos midsize and Carens MPV have also been refreshed with expansive ranges respectively.

Engine Transmission Trim Price (Ex-sh Pan India) Smartstream G1.2 5MT HTE 799,000 HTE (O) 819,000 HTK 889,000 HTK (O) 924,900 HTK+ 999,900 Smartstream G1.0T-GDi iMT HTK+ 1,055,900 HTX 1,155,900 HTX+ 1,349,900 7DCT HTX 1,235,900 GTX+ 1,454,900 X-line 1,474,900 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT HTE 979,900 HTE (O) 999,900 HTK 1,049,900 HTK (O) 1,084,900 HTK+ 1,144,900 HTX 1,209,900 HTX+ 1,379,900 6iMT HTX 1,269,900 HTX+ 1,449,900 6AT HTX 1,309,900 GTX+ 1,554,900 X-line 1,574,900

Moreover, customers opting for the HTE and HTK variants will now have the choice of three new colour schemes: Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, and Pewter Olive. With these additional variants and features, the South Korean brand aims to elevate the value-for-money proposition and cater to a broader spectrum of Indian SUV buyers.

Speaking of the launch of the 2024 Kia Sonet, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “The new Sonet launched few months ago has received great feedback from our new age customers. With the new update, we are aiming at making premium features like Sunroof and Connected Taillamps more accessible for our entry and mid variant buyers.”

With no performance changes, the 2024 Kia Sonet is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine option with manual and automatic transmissions.