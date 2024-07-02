2024 Kia Seltos Gets New GTX Variant & A New Colour Scheme

2024 Kia Seltos has gained a new GTX variant which is positioned between the HTX+ and GTX+ and is available only with automatic transmission options

Kia has updated its Seltos range for the domestic market as a new variant has been added along with the introduction of a new colour scheme. The new 2024 Kia Seltos GTX variant has been positioned above the HTX+ grade and below the GTX+ variant. It comes with key features and technologies including Level 2 ADAS suite and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

The new GTX variant is available only with automatic transmissions though. The Kia Seltos X Line was previously offered with an Xclusive Matte Graphite exterior shade but now it can be purchased with the new Aurora Black Pearl paint job. The new GTX can be had with a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine.

The former is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission while the latter can be bought with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit in the new GTX trim. The driver and front passenger get ventilated function for the seats as well and a two-zone climate control system is also available in the new variant.

Kia India achieved total sales of 21,300 units in June 2024, representing a 9.8 per cent year-over-year increase from the 19,391 units sold in the same month last year. The recently launched Kia Sonet facelift became the top-selling model for the brand, with 9,816 units sold. The Korean automaker reported robust sales of 1,26,137 units in the first half of this calendar year.

This led to a 6 per cent year-over-year growth compared to the same period last year. The Sonet compact SUV led the company’s H1 sales, contributing 43 per cent, followed by the Seltos at 32 per cent and the Carens at 25 per cent.

Kia India has achieved a significant milestone, exporting over 250,000 units to more than 100 markets from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The company has completed over 1.2 million vehicle dispatches from this facility, including more than 980,000 domestic sales. Mass production began in August 2019, and the plant has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units.