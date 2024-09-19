2024 Kia Carnival Variant Wise Features & All Key Details

Kia’s luxury MPV features new design, brand new interiors, more safety features along with Level 2 ADAS but retains the same engine

The 2024 Kia Carnival has been officially unveiled before its launch on October 3, 2024. Bookings are now officially open for an amount of Rs 2 Lakh which can be made either online or at any Kia dealerships throughout the country. The previous version of the Kia Carnival was discontinued back in 2023 and is now back with the international spec model.

In this article we will be looking at the complete list of features and design changes that will be provided on the 2 variants that the 2024 Kia Carnival will be available in.

Limousine

Starting with the base Limousine variant, it is safe to say that it gets almost 95% of what’s available on the top end variant and it misses out only on a few luxury features which we will explain in detail. Before that we would like to point out that the exterior design including the alloy wheels remains the same for both the variants.

The exterior gets 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, blacked out chrome ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps with auto function, LED fog lamps, LED DRLs, rear spoiler with LED, 2 single-pane sunroofs, body coloured door handles with chrome accents, and powered sliding doors.

The interior of the Limousine variant gets a 12-way powered driver seat with 4-way lumbar support, the passenger seat is also a 8-way powered seat, both the front seats get ventilation and heating function, 2nd row captain seats with sliding and reclining function, 3rd row 60:40 split folding and sinking seats, sun-blinds for 2nd and 3rd row, illuminated glove box, 64 colour ambient lighting, and a 3-zone climate control.

It also gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless android auto and apple carplay, 8-speaker sound system, connected car tech, driving modes, tilt and telescopic steering, auto dimming IRVM, and paddle shifters.

The base model itself has a lot going for it in terms of safety as it now comes with 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system).

It also gets a Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like front collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.

Limousine Plus

As mentioned before, the exterior remains the same with the only differences being the front and rear matte chrome skid plates, LED rear fog lamps, puddle lamps and a smart powered tailgate. The Limousine Plus gets the same level of safety features including the Level 2 ADAS as on the Limousine variant.

The major highlights of the top end variant are the 2nd row powered seats which are heated ventilated and also have massage functions. This includes the leg support while reclining as well. The there is the 11-inch advanced heads-up display, wireless charger, rain sensing wipers, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. The Limousine Plus variant also gets a more premium looking tan interiors as well.

Mechanically, the powertrain remains the same with the 2.2-litre oil burner putting out 192bhp of power and 441Nm of torque with no other transmission option except for the 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Even this time Kia has decided not to bring in the 3.5-litre V6 NA petrol and the 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid.

The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to start at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) which is slightly more than the previous model, but the new design, interiors, and features do justify the price hike. It will be a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto at one end while also being a more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM at the other end.