2024 Jeep Wrangler Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 67.65 Lakh

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler facelift is available in Unlimited and Rubicon trims and is equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine

Jeep India has today announced the launch of the Wrangler facelift in the domestic market for a price tag of Rs. 67.65 lakh for the base Unlimited variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 71.65 lakh for the range-topping Rubicon (ex-showroom). With revisions inside and out, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler is Rs. 5 lakh costlier than the old model.

On the outside, a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, a black finished front grille section and a new windshield made of Gorilla glass can be found. The signature design elements have been carried over and as many as five exterior shades are available including the new Sarge Green. The other paint schemes are Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal and Firecracker Red.

As for the top-spec 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, the visual updates include a new blackened front grille and new 17-inch wheels. It continues to be sold in five colours namely Sarge Green, Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal and Firecracker Red. Inside the cabin, the facelifted Jeep Wrangler comes with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect 5 interface.

The central HVAC vents are new along with the inclusion of six airbags, 12-way adjustable powered driver and front passenger seats and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The safety features list comprises TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), reverse parking sensors and camera, HDC (Hill Descent Control), HSA (Hill Start Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), ERM (Electronic Rollover Mitigation) and so on.

With no performance changes, the 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill continues to develop a maximum power output of 270 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels as standard through the Selec-Trac 4WD system.

Compared to the Unlimited, the Rubicon gains a Rock mode. Other inclusions are a 240 amp alternator, locking differentials at the front and rear and a front sway bar. In other news, sharing underpinnings with Citroen C3 Aircross, Jeep might bring in a midsize SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta, Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and so on in the future.