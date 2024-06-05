2024 Jeep Meridian X Launched In India At Rs. 29.99 Lakh

Jeep Meridian X special edition gets cosmetic updates and new equipment but no performance changes have been made

Jeep India has today introduced the X version of the Meridian SUV in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the special edition, as you may expect, features cosmetic enhancements over the regular model and it gains some new features as well. The launch comes on the back of Jeep developing the facelifted Meridian on public roads.

On the outside, the Jeep Meridian X gets puddle lamps, side moulding, ambient lighting that can be programmed, an air purifier, sunshades, etc along with grey finished Y-shaped alloy wheels and roof rails giving a sportier vibe. Compared to the base Limited (O), the limited edition is Rs. 50,000 more expensive and for that a host of new features are added too but some are optional.

They include premium carpet mats, optional rear seat entertainment system and a dashboard camera. With no performance changes, the Jeep Meridian X uses the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The same powertrain in the standard Meridian is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Buyers will get front-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive layout. However, it is yet unknown whether both transmissions and drive configurations are available with the Meridian X or not. The Meridian facelift will receive exterior revisions as the front fascia and rear will gain evolutionary enhancements while the interior will be incorporated with new tech including Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The Jeep Meridian currently competes with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq in India. The second generation Kodiaq is expected to launch in the near future while the mild-hybrid version of the Toyota Fortuner, which is already available in South Africa, could also arrive sometime next year.

The Ford Endeavour is also making a comeback but via CBU route before the end of this calendar year and the VW Tayron seven-seater SUV is bound for 2025 as the competition in the full-size SUV segment will only intensify.