2024 Jawa 42 Launched At Rs. 1.73 L With Big Updates, 17K Price Drop

2024 Jawa 42 is equipped with a tweaked 294.7 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 27 bhp and 26.8 Nm

Following the launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure with a host of revisions, Classic Legends has today announced the introduction of the new Jawa 42. Carrying a starting price of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), it gets subtle visual enhancements along with a range of mechanical revisions. Compared to the outgoing model, the prices have reduced by up to Rs. 17,000.

The 2024 Jawa 42 is equipped with a tweaked 294.7 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 27 bhp and 26.8 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission while a slip and assist clutch is now being offered. The new J-panther engine features individual gear-based throttle mapping for smoother shifting.

Jawa claims that the powertrain boasts enhanced low end performance and updates have been made to improve heat management and lower NVH levels with optimised cooling. The engine has become more refined and the gearbox has been revised for responsive shifts in the first, second and third gears while the top-end performance as well as mid-range capabilities have been improved.

The company has introduced a new balancer weight and a new hub-type balancer gear to reduce overall vibration levels. Additionally, the mounting point for the rear shock absorbers have been changed and a new seat is part of the package for improved rider and pillion comfort. Elsewhere, the motorcycle continues with a circular headlamp and a muscular fuel tank.

The entry-level trim of the 2024 Jawa 42 features a single-channel ABS system with spoked wheels and an semi-digital instrument console while the top-end model comes with an all-digital LCD cluster. The spoked wheels can also be bought with a dual-channel ABS system and alloy wheels can also be had with a dual-channel ABS unit based on the trim level.

The roadster sits on a twin cradle chassis and is equipped with telescopic front forks and a twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear with revised compression and rebound damping. The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes. The range-topping model now costs Rs. 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).