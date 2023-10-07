2024 Isuzu D-Max Facelift Revealed With Big Updates, India Bound?

The 2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift has gained notable exterior updates and the features list has also become more premium

The third-generation Isuzu D-Max has received a facelift in Thailand and it could reach the Indian shores in the near future. Based on the same ladder frame chassis, the proportions remain the same as the outgoing model as expected but the exterior has gained notable updates and the features list has become more premium courtesy of the presence of advanced technologies.

The 2024 Isuzu D-Max has been made available in three body styles and the exterior comprises a busier and upright front fascia with redesigned headlamps and inverted Boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. The front bumper as well as the grille section has become more prominent giving a refreshed vibe while new paint schemes are also available in the Thai market.

Different sets of newly designed alloy wheels are also on offer and the revised rear end features vertically stacked LED tail lamps with L-shaped signatures and a subtle spoiler sits on top of the tailgate. The range-topping V-Cross gains a Magnetite Grey grille borrowed from the MU-X along with new 18-inch wheels, a new exterior shade, more muscular wheel arch cladding, etc.

While the cabin remains largely unaltered, the Japanese manufacturer has added more upmarket surface trims and materials along with a new seven-inch digital instrument console on the top-end trims and a bespoke two-tone black and brown leather seat option. It also gets up to a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

Some of the physical buttons are ditched in favour of touch-sensitive switches and Type-C USB ports are also given. Other highlights are up to eight-speaker audio, rain-sensing wipers, powered front seats, remote engine start, rear AC vents in double cab configuration, improved forward-facing camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, etc.

The 1.9L and 3.0L turbo diesel engines stay put without any performance changes. They are paired with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT with RWD and selectable 4WD configurations with a new locking rear differential. It will go on sale in Thailand next week for a starting price of 5,45,000 Baht (Rs. 12.26 lakh) and it goes up to 12,57,900 Baht (Rs. 28.30 lakh) for the top-spec V-Cross 3.0 4×4 AT.