2024 Isuzu D-Max Facelift Debut Tomorrow, Big Updates Coming

2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift is expected to debut in Thailand on October 6 with notable exterior and interior revisions

The D-Max pickup truck gained a minor update in the international markets nearly a year ago. It was to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation as nothing significantly changed. Isuzu brought in new trim levels and gave mild updates to the exterior. The Isuzu D-Max has been around since 2002 and is highly popular in the Southeast Asian markets.

The third-generation D-Max was introduced first in Thailand in October 2019 and after four years, it is reportedly getting a big update in the form of a facelift. According to a recent report that emerged on the interweb, the facelifted Isuzu D-Max will be unveiled on October 6, 2023 in Thailand and it will reach other markets in the near future.

The report further notes that the updates will be significant as revisions to the exterior and equipment list are highly likely. The 2024 Isuzu D-Max could get a similar interior design and features found in the Chinese-spec model as larger screens and more advanced driver-assistive and safety features could be offered. The good news is the updates won’t end there!

It has been said that Isuzu could incorporate a rear differential lock to its facelifted D-Max as most of its rivals offer it as standard. The performance figures may not see any big changes though as the existing 1.9L and 3.0L turbo four-cylinder diesel engines will stay put. But, a brand new 2.2L turbocharged diesel mill is believed to arrive by the middle of this decade.

It will replace the existing 1.9L and 3.0L diesel engines and it could be available in two different states of tune. The 2024 Isuzu D-Max will witness fierce competition from the new Ford Ranger along with the new Mitsubishi Triton and the Toyota Hilux while Nissan’s Navara has not received any significant updates in recent times.

In India, the Isuzu D-Max is priced between Rs. 19.50 lakh and Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in Hi-Lander, V-Cross Z and V-Cross Prestige variants with 4X2 and 4X4 options as well as MT and AT choices. We can expect the facelift to land in India sometime next year.