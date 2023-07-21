2024 Hyundai Creta Rendered With India-Spec Design Changes

2024 Hyundai Creta has been rendered with a brand new front fascia and rear taking inspiration from the brand’s global SUVs

The second-generation Hyundai Creta made its market debut in 2020 and its huge success rate meant that it continues to be the best-selling midsize SUV in the country amidst healthy competition. The facelifted Creta has been around in the global markets since 2021 but it has made its way to India. Instead, we will get a brand new update.

Sticking by the latest design philosophy followed by the brand globally, it will boast a thoroughly redesigned front fascia taking inspiration from the Tucson and Palisade. The rendering shown here gives you a clear look at some of the possible changes including vertically positioned LED headlamps, and seamless integration of LED Daytime Running Lights.

The grille inserts are also new while the front bumper and bonnet have also been updated. The overall proportions will largely be retained and the rendering shows LED tail lamp graphics similar to the latest Venue and Grand i10 Nios. But, spy images indicate that Hyundai will adopt H-shaped pattern seen in the Exter and global Santa Fe. The alloy wheels will also be brand new.

Other cosmetic revisions will include a tweaked tailgate and bumper while new colour schemes will be added to the range. The interior will feature an updated dashboard and centre console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

The Level 2 ADAS tech will likely enable autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, front collision assistance, blind spot collision warning, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane following assist and high beam assist.

The existing 1.5L NA four-cylinder gasoline and the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engines will be retained while the new 1.5L turbo petrol mill stands in place of the 1.4L turbo unit. It will develop 160 PS and 253 Nm and will be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be launched in early 2024 in India.