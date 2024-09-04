2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched At Rs. 14.50 Lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets a black finished exterior and interior to enhance its sporty appeal over the regular model; no mechanical changes made

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Creta Knight edition in India for a starting price of Rs. 14.50 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 20.14 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). The Creta Knight Edition has been made available in an all-black theme complementing its overall sporty looks.

The second largest car producer in the country says that more than 21 changes have been made compared to the standard model to differentiate both of them. The exterior elements are pained in black as the front radiator grille section, front and rear Hyundai logos, 17-inch alloy wheels with contrast red brake callipers, and front and rear skid plates get the dark treatment.

Other design highlights are a bespoke Knight emblem, side sill garnish finished in black shade along with blackened roof rails, C-pillar garnish, wing mirrors and spoiler. Just like the exterior, the cabin has received black treatment as well. The interior is done up in brass colour inserts and exclusive black leatherette seats with brass stitching and piping.

Other highlights are a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever with brass stitching alongside sporty metal pedals. The 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight edition is sold in 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or an iVT while the latter is linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT in S(O) and SX (O) trims.

Speaking of the new launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The CRETA Knight is more than just an SUV – it’s a statement asserting the commanding road presence, bold design, and exclusive, black-themed features. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black allure of the SUV, will give customers a dynamic driving experience, while strengthening the CRETA brand. The CRETA Knight marks another milestone in our journey to deliver vehicles that resonate with our customers’ aspirations, combining power, luxury, and unmatched road presence.”

Hyundai has noted that the Creta Knight edition can be purchased in Titan Grey matte shade by paying Rs. 5,000 extra and a two-tone colour option with an additional price of Rs. 15,000.