2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Likely Launch In India On Jan 16

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will likely be launched on January 16 in India and it will receive an assortment of changes inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will more likely host the launch of the updated Creta in the domestic market on January 16, 2024. The Creta has been the midsize SUV segment leader for over eight years and its popularity and market share has really made competitors go on a frenzy for long. The segment currently holds plenty of significance as many carmakers have strong presence in it.

The test prototypes of the Hyundai Creta facelift have been caught several times in the real world conditions revealing some of the key exterior details. The second generation Creta was launched in early 2020 and it has not been through any significant update. The upcoming model will break the shackles and in a good way, as the revisions will be quite comprehensive.

The front fascia comprises redesigned grille section, sharper LED headlamps, updated bumper, tweaked bonnet and wider air intake. Other visual updates will include newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, revised tailgate and bumper. The exterior updates will be heavily influenced by the latest crop of Hyundai models including Tucson and Exter.

However, no dimensions changes are expected as the wheelbase and bootspace could remain the same and thus the interior room will likely be identical. The cabin will become more upmarket than the outgoing model as use of more premium surface trims and materials, updated digital instrument console and new touchscreen infotainment system and Level 2 ADAS as in the facelifted Kia Seltos will be present.

Hyundai will offer six airbags as standard fitment and considering that its sibling, the latest Verna, boasts five-star Global NCAP safety rating, we can expect the structural rigidity and crashworthiness to be improved big time as well. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will be retained.

A brand new 1.5L turbo four-cylinder petrol engine will join the lineup and it will produce a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.