2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get Santa Fe Like Design Cues

New spy shots reveal the Hyundai Creta facelift’s revamped rear section, with redesigned, bulbous LED taillights

Hyundai’s immensely popular SUV – Creta – is set to undergo a midlife facelift soon. The new model was recently spotted testing once again in the manufacturer’s home country, South Korea. As one of India’s best-selling SUVs, the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift aims to build on its undisputed success and further enhance its appeal in the competitive market.

With an eye on the future, Hyundai has planned a range of upgrades and improvements for this beloved SUV. Spy shots of the camouflaged prototype reveal several design updates. At the rear, we can anticipate revised LED taillights, new LED DRLs, and a redesigned bumper, all working together to give the Creta a fresh and distinctive appearance that sets it apart from its competitors.

Previous spy pictures revealed that the SUV will get a revised grille with a more prominent chrome surround, sleeker LED headlights, and a restyled bumper will grace the revamped SUV. The lighting graphics appear to be influenced by the recently launched Exter and global Santa Fe. As with any Hyundai offering, the Creta facelift is expected to be feature-packed. Inside the cabin, customers can look forward to a host of upgrades, including a larger infotainment system with enhanced connectivity features, a revamped dashboard layout, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

On the safety front, the forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to get ADAS features, like autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and more. The standard safety equipment list would include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, EBD, stability control, TPMS, etc., which will provide enhanced safety for occupants.

While specific details about the powertrain options remain under wraps, the Creta facelift is likely to offer a range of petrol and diesel engines – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit, and a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit. Customers will have the flexibility to choose between manual transmission, IMT, CVT, or DCT, catering to various driving preferences and needs.

The new Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to hit the market around March 2024, following the launch of its cousin, the Kia Seltos facelift. The updated SUV will likely be priced between Rs. 10.9 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top variants being loaded with premium features like ADAS.