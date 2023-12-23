2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Ahead Of Debut Next Month

Scheduled for a global debut on January 16, 2024, the Hyundai Creta Facelift will get cosmetic updates inside out. Latest spy shots reveal new details

Hyundai Creta is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market. The second generation of the mid-size SUV is now due for a mid-life update which was earlier expected to arrive this year in 2023. It was later confirmed that the Creta Facelift will be launched by early 2024 and it will get a new India-specific design, different from the facelift model sold globally.

In the latest development, the test mule of the 2024 Creta Facelift has been spied during road tests in the hills revealing some new details. To begin with, the test mule is heavily draped in camouflage from all possible angles, however, keen eyes could still spot some new details. For starters, the updated SUV will get a connected tail lamp setup, something similar to what we see in the latest Venue.

Towards the sides, the new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels are the highlights and covered doors suggest that there could be some changes to the styling of doors. Upfront, expect the Creta Facelift to get plenty of changes including new LED headlamps and DRLs, updated bumper and new front grille.

Inside the cabin, an updated dashboard layout along with a new theme for upholstery will be a part of the package. In the feature department, the upcoming Hyundai SUV will get Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system, an in-built dashcam and more. These new features will put the Creta Facelift back on track which currently seems to be lacking behind its new rivals.

The Creta Facelift will remain mechanically the same, however, the introduction of a new engine is quite obvious. Earlier, the mid-size SUV used a 1.4-litre tGDi petrol engine which was discontinued after April 2023 as it failed to comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine which debuted with the new-gen Verna followed by the Alcazar.

This engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, putting out 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, making the Hyundai Creta Facelift more powerful. Apart from this, the familiar 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5 litre CRDi diesel will continue as it is, mated to the same set of gearbox options.