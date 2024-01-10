2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Images Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will go on sale on January 16 in India and it gets a myriad of changes cosmetically and inside the cabin too

Hyundais Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the official images of the much-awaited Creta facelift ahead of its market launch on January 16, 2024. It gets a host of revisions inside and out and the features list has been thoroughly updated. The bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta are already open at authorised dealerships or online for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 in India.

A total of seven variants will be available and both single and dual-tone colour schemes will be offered as well. The midsize SUV currently leads its segment in terms of sales numbers and it will continue to rival Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and comes with a completely restyled front facia. It boasts a new grille section, revised LED headlamps, updated bumper and skid plate, new bonnet structure and more prominent LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other exterior highlights are a tweaked side profile, newly designed alloy wheels, a new rear with connected LED tail lamps having the same signature as in the front and a new tailgate as well as a rear bumper.

The cabin has become more premium than the outgoing model with the presence of a new dashboard, centre console, HVAC vents and operational controls. In addition, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity has been aligned with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The features list comprises six airbags as standard, more than 70 in-car connected tech, Level 2 ADAS with as many as 19 features, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system and much more.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.5 L four-cylinder petrol and 1.5 L four-cylinder diesel engines have been retained and they are accompanied by a new 1.5 L turbo petrol mill kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The turbo unit is linked only with a seven-speed DCT in a single fully loaded trim.