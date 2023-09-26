2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Coming With Big Updates Inside & Out

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will go on sale early next year and it will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a feature-packed interior

Hyundai has made a significant impact on the midsize SUV market since the introduction of the Creta in 2015. The upcoming facelift represents the second major update for this popular five-seater currently in its second generation. The 2024 Hyundai Creta is set to receive a range of updates to solidify its position at the top of the sales charts.

Spy shots of the refreshed Hyundai Creta provide a clear glimpse of what’s to come. Aligning with Hyundai’s latest design language, the facelifted Creta boasts a split headlamp cluster, a more robust hood, a revised bumper with a prominent central air intake, and an updated grille design featuring the Hyundai emblem at its centre.

The distinctive H-shaped lighting signature is accompanied by changes to the tailgate, updated rear bumper, and a side profile featuring new alloy wheels to elevate its overall visual appeal. Inside the revised Hyundai Creta, new technologies such as Level 2 ADAS will be available and the test mules reveal a black and white cabin theme.

The equipment list will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a wireless charger, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, a revised dash and centre console, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a host of electronic driver aids, tyre pressure monitoring system and so on.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will likely hit the Indian market first before the changes are applied to the global model. It is expected to go on sale early next year and will likely be priced between Rs. 10.90 lakh and Rs. 19.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete against Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun and the likes.

As for the performance, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm will join the lineup while the 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L CRDI diesel engines will stay put in the 2024 Hyundai Creta. In a similar fashion to the new-gen Verna, a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission could be employed in the new turbo mill.