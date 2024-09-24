2024 Hyundai Alcazar Stuns With Sophisticated Styling & High-End Features

The new Hyundai Alcazar draws significant design cues from the latest Creta and introduces several new features, enhancing its appeal as a strong contender in the market

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently introduced the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar, with prices ranging from Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six- and seven-seater configurations, the new Alcazar oﬀers several exterior and interior enhancements inspired by the latest Hyundai Creta, making it a formidable choice in its segment. Here’s a closer look at what makes the new Alcazar a standout option.

Sleeker, More Commanding Presence:

The refreshed Alcazar boasts a longer, more elevated silhouette than its predecessor,

complemented by a striking new front fascia. The redesigned front end features quad-beam LED headlights and unique H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, enhancing its visual appeal. The bonnet has been reshaped, and the bolder front bumper comes with a skid plate, giving the SUV a more rugged look.

The dark chrome treatment on the grille adds a sophisticated touch. Moving to the side, the Alcazar rides on bold 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, paired with sleek black cladding for an athletic stance. A distinctive bridge-style roof rail further enhances its aesthetic appeal. At the rear, a new spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, a refreshed bumper with a skid plate, and connected LED taillights featuring sequential turn signals complete the exterior overhaul.

Despite its new look, the wheelbase remains unchanged, while the body has been extended by 60 mm in length and 35 mm in height, with a slight reduction in width by 10 mm, improving overall proportions.

A Premium and Tech-Rich Interior:

The interior of the new Hyundai Alcazar exudes luxury with a refined two-tone color scheme in noble brown and haze navy. The 7-seater version features a seat tumble mechanism for easy access to the third row, while the 6-seater variant oﬀers ventilated captain seats with folding armrests.

Both configurations provide ventilated seats in the first and second rows, along with a thigh cushion extension and a power walk-in feature for added comfort. The driver and front passenger benefit from 8-way power-adjustable seats, and the driver’s seat is equipped with memory settings for personalized convenience.

Hyundai’s new Digital Key technology, using NFC functionality, adds a futuristic touch. With just a tap of a smartphone or smartwatch on the door handle, users can easily lock or unlock the Alcazar. To start the vehicle, they simply place the device on the front wireless charging pad.

This Digital Key also allows access sharing with up to three individuals and supports linking up to seven devices simultaneously, adding convenience for multi-user households.

Smart Features and Connected Tech:

The new Alcazar is equipped with over 70 Bluelink connected car features, oﬀering seamless smartphone and smartwatch integration. It supports more than 270 voice commands, including Hinglish and 135 Hindi commands, ensuring that users can interact with the car in their preferred language. For a serene driving experience, the SUV oﬀers 10 ambient nature soundscapes, such as “Lively Forest” and “Rainy Day,” providing a calming atmosphere inside the cabin.

A 10.25-inch HD infotainment system with integrated navigation and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster enhance the tech-savvy interior. Hyundai also includes a complimentary one- year JioSaavn subscription for music streaming, and the system supports 10 regional and two international languages.

Other interior features include dual-zone climate control, a touch-type AC control panel, ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system for a superior sound experience. The SUV is also equipped with a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pads for the first and second rows, and a magnetic pad for added convenience.

Safety and Performance:

The Alcazar ensures peace of mind with its comprehensive suite of safety features. Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS oﬀers advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Surround View Monitor (SVM). Additionally, it features Driver Attention Warning to keep drivers alert on long journeys.

The SUV is built on a reinforced chassis with advanced high-strength steel and hot stamping, providing excellent structural integrity. Standard safety features include six airbags, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four-disc brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and an Electrochromic rearview mirror.

Engine Options and Warranty

The new Hyundai Alcazar is oﬀered with two engine choices: a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine, available with both manual and automatic transmission options. These engines deliver a blend of high performance and good fuel economy, making the Alcazar a versatile option for urban and highway driving.

Hyundai also provides a worry-free ownership experience with a 3-year or unlimited kilometer warranty and Roadside Assistance (RSA). Additionally, customers can opt for extended coverage of up to 5 years with repair and periodic maintenance packages. With its stunning new design, advanced technology, and strong safety features, the new Hyundai Alcazar is well-positioned to be a leader in its class