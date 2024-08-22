New Hyundai Alcazar With Big Updates Unveiled, Bookings Open

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets a plethora of visual revisions inspired by the latest Creta along with the addition of new features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the commencement of bookings for the facelifted Alcazar and its official images have also been revealed. It will continue to be available in six- and seven-seater configurations and can now be booked for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at authorised dealerships across India and online.

The new Hyundai Alcazar takes plenty of design inspiration from the latest Creta and it gains a redesigned dark chrome front grille section with hexagonal inserts, a newly designed bumper and bonnet, a revised skid plate, new H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights connected by a horizontal light bar with Hyundai emblem positioned below and new four-beam LED headlights.

Other exterior highlights of the heavily updated Hyundai Alcazar are new diamond cut 18-inch alloy wheels, a more prominent rear skid plate, black finished pillars, a rear light bar connected by new vertical LED tail lamp signatures, blackened body cladding, shark fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, updated rear bumper and functional roof rails.

Speaking on the commencement of bookings, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR with a distinctive road presence, premium interiors, advanced technology and safety features, promises to further elevate comfort, luxury, and versatility in the SUV segment. We are confident that the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will exceed expectations and offer unique value propositions to our customers.”

The rear also features bold ALCAZAR lettering and a tweaked tailgate. The second largest car producer in the country has confirmed the presence of 70+ connected car features, over 40 standard safety features and over 70 total safety features including Level 2 ADAS technology enabling AEB, LKA, LDW, ACC, etc. It will be retailed in four variants namely Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

With no mechanical changes, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift continues to be powered by a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS maximum power while the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine kicks out 116 PS. The former is paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT while the latter is hooked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The prices will be announced on September 9.