2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Arrive In The Coming Months

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will get a number of exterior and interior updates while retaining the same powertrain and transmission lineup

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce several new models in the domestic market. Earlier this year, the extensively updated Creta debuted and received positive feedback from customers. Following in its footsteps, the Alcazar is set for a mid-life refresh similar to the latest Creta. The updated Alcazar has already been spotted multiple times.

Scheduled for a domestic market launch around September or October, the revised Hyundai Alcazar aims to capitalize on the festive season’s positive buying sentiments and it will continue to offer six- and seven-seater layouts. The major updates will be reserved to the exterior and interior of the forthcoming three-row SUV.

Judging by the spy images, we can say that it will receive newly designed alloy wheels, a revised front grille, new headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights taking inspiration from the latest Creta, updated front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lamps that are connected in nature. The second largest carmaker in the country could bring in new paint schemes as well.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature unique elements to distinguish it from the Creta, emphasizing its distinct identity. Inside, it will share many features with the latest Creta, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, ventilated seats at the front, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof and much more.

The updated Hyundai Alcazar will maintain its current performance specs. It will continue to offer a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with 116 PS and 250 Nm, as well as a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Hyundai Alcazar currently costs between Rs. 16.8 lakh to Rs. 21.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and the arrival of the facelift could hike the prices a little bit. It will lock horns with familiar rivals such as Tata Safari, which will get an electric iteration in early 2025, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 700, Mahindra Scorpio, etc.