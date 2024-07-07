2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied With Production-Spec Alloy Wheels

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will feature several exterior and interior updates while maintaining the existing engine options and transmissions

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce several new models in the domestic market. The extensively updated Creta debuted earlier this year and garnered positive feedback from customers. Following this success, the Alcazar is now set for a mid-cycle makeover, similar to the latest Creta. The refreshed Alcazar has already been seen testing multiple times on public roads.

Set for a market launch this festive season, it will continue to offer both six- and seven-seater configurations. The primary updates will focus on the exterior and interior of the upcoming three-row SUV. It will stick by the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy followed by the brand in India as well as abroad.

Based on the spy images, it appears that the updated Hyundai Alcazar will feature newly designed alloy wheels in a swirl pattern, a revised front grille, new headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights inspired by the latest Creta, updated front and rear bumpers, and connected LED tail lamps. The second largest carmaker in the country may also introduce new paint schemes with this refresh.

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature exclusive elements that set it apart from the Creta, emphasizing its individual identity. Inside, it will share several high-end features with the latest Creta, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags as standard and more.

The refreshed Hyundai Alcazar will retain its current performance specifications though. It will feature a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine generating 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque, alongside a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The current price range of the Hyundai Alcazar is between Rs. 16.80 lakh to Rs. 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With the arrival of the facelift, there could be a slight increase in prices. The updated model will compete directly with familiar rivals such as the Tata Safari, which is slated to receive an electric version in early 2025, as well as competitors like the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 700, and Mahindra Scorpio.