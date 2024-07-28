2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launching Soon – All Key Details

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will get several updates to its interior and exterior compared to the outgoing model while maintaining the same powertrain choices

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Hyundai plans to launch several new models in India. Earlier this year, the extensively revamped Creta hit the market and garnered positive feedback from customers. Building on this success, the Alcazar is slated for a mid-cycle update and has been spotted undergoing testing on public roads several times.

The updated Alcazar, set to debut this festive season, will continue with its six- and seven-seater layouts. The primary enhancements will focus on both the exterior and interior, aligning with Hyundai’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design ethos similar to the Creta. Spy images have indicated that the new Alcazar will feature newly designed swirl-type alloy wheels as well.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will feature a refreshed front grille and newly designed headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, inspired by the Creta. The latest images reveal a side profile with creases and skid plates. Additionally, the updated model will include new front and rear bumpers, along with connected LED tail lamps to spice up the look further.

The Hyundai Alcazar currently ranges from Rs. 16.80 lakh to Rs. 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base and top variants, respectively. With the introduction of the facelift, a slight price increase is expected. The updated model will continue to compete directly with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 700, and Mahindra Scorpio. This segment is shaping up for significant activity in the coming years with several new models set to be launched.

The upcoming SUV will set itself apart from the Creta with several exclusive features. Inside, you’ll find a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats. Additional highlights include Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

As for the performance, the Alcazar will continue with a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine pushing out 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter AT, and a seven-speed dual-clutch auto will be the transmission options.