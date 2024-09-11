2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift In-Depth Walkaround Review – Video

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is sold in four trim levels, nine colour options, two engines and three transmission choices

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the prices for the facelifted Alcazar a couple of days ago and now the full price list is out. With a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakh for the entry-level petrol MT, the new Alcazar goes all the way up to Rs. 21.55 lakh for the top-of-the-line trim (ex-showroom).

The base diesel MT variant is priced at Rs. 15.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 21.55 lakh as well (ex-showroom). The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is available in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Customers can now book the updated Alcazar at authorized dealerships nationwide or online with a booking token of Rs. 25,000.

The facelifted model features numerous updates, both in terms of interior and exterior enhancements, setting it apart from its predecessor. The new Hyundai Alcazar is available in nine colour options, comprising eight single-tone and one dual-tone shade. The choices include Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, Fiery Red, and Atlas White with a Black Roof.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

Above, we have linked the detailed walkaround video of the new three-row SUV. While the proportions have grown, has the interior space improved as well? Check out the video to know this and more! The SUV retains its existing engine options without any performance upgrades. It is powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine generating 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L diesel engine producing 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and a six-speed torque converter auto. Available in both six- and seven-seater options, the Alcazar facelift is loaded with new features and technologies including Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats in the front and middle rows, twin wireless chargers, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console.

Also Read: New Hyundai Alcazar Full Price List Released – Rs. 14.99-21.55 Lakh

Other highlights are dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, a large panoramic sunroof, digital key with NFC, an eight-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat, eight-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, passenger walk-in seat and a lot more.