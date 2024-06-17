2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift is expected to go on sale this festive season with notable cosmetic revisions and an updated cabin with a host of new features

Hyundai is working on a host of new models for the domestic market. Earlier this year, the heavily updated version of the Creta made its debut and it has been well received by customers. Next up, its bigger sibling, the Alcazar, is waiting to get a mid-life update in line with the latest Creta. It has already been caught on camera several times over the last few months.

The Alcazar is currently sold in six- and seven-seater avatars and the upcoming model will likely continue with both configurations. It is expected to go on sale locally around September or October taking advantage of the positive buying sentiments that exist amongst buyers during the festive season. It will get notable revisions inside and out.

In the latest set of spy images, we can clearly see the three-row SUV gaining new alloy wheels and they will be accompanied by a redesigned front grille section, new headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, revised front and rear bumpers, updated tail lamps and perhaps new colour schemes as well. The overall styling will be heavily inspired by the Creta.

However, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift will boast distinctions to separate itself from its sibling as part of signalling a different identity. The interior bits and equipment list will also be shared with the latest Creta. Thus, features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital cluster, ventilated seats, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, etc will be available.

The refreshed SUV will retain its existing performance specifications. The 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm, and the 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine produces 160 PS and 253 Nm. A six-speed manual, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will remain in their duties.

The current pricing for the Alcazar ranges from Rs. 16.77 lakh to Rs. 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom), with the facelift likely resulting in a slight price increase. It will continue to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 700, Mahindra Scorpio, Citroen C3 Aircross and others.