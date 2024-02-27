2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 To Launch In India Soon? Homologated

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will likely soon debut in the Indian market; The 250cc bike’s homologation details have been leaked online

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is just around the corner as the type approval certificate highlighting its homologation details in India has come to light. This suggests that the Svartpilen 250 could be launched in the domestic market very soon, most probably in the coming months. The two-wheeler will be positioned alongside the Vitpilen in the brand’s line-up and below the Svartpilen 401. So, let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.

To begin with, the new Svartpilen 250 will essentially be based on the existing Vitpilen 250’s platform while its styling will be very similar to the Svartpilen 401. However, there will be some minor changes here and there to justify the affordable price tag of the Svartpilen 250 like an LCD instrument cluster in place of the TFT unit on the Svartpilen 401.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will be taller than the Vitpilen 250 which was launched last month, while all the other aspects will remain the same. In addition to this, there’s a slight difference in the gross weight as per the leaked homologation documents which stands at 315 kg for the Svartpilen 250 as compared to the 314 kg for the Vitpilen 250.

Talking about the powerhouse, the new Svartpilen 250 will utilize the familiar 249cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled SOHC putting out 31 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. This engine is shared with the KTM 250 Duke. The 6-speed gearbox will get a slip and assist clutch. As per the details leaked online, the Svartpilen 250 will produce peak power at 9,250 RPM as compared to its sibling Vitpilen 250 which rings the full horses at 9.500 RPM.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will be adequately loaded with features such as a five-inch LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire technology, quick-shifter, traction control system, dual channel ABS with Supermoto mode and a Type-C charging socket.

With the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 already on sale in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs. 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming Svartpilen 250 will further widen the range of choices for customers from the brand.