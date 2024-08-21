2024 Citroen C3 Launched At Rs. 6.16 Lakh – These New Features Enough?

2024 Citroen C3 continues to carry a starting price tag of Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) but other variants have witnessed a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000

Following the launch of the Basalt midsize SUV coupe for an aggressive starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Citroen India has updated the C3 compact hatchback and the C3 Aircross midsize SUV with the addition of new features as some of them were glaringly missing. The revised C3 stays put with the price tag of Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

However, the prices of other variants have been increased by up to Rs. 30,000 and the range has been curtailed by the discontinuation of the C3 Feel turbo and the C3 Feel DT. The price of the Feel grade has gone up by Rs. 20,000 while the Shine trim is costlier by Rs. 30,000. All trims barring the top-end Shine are equipped with a 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine.

The powertrain is also found in the C3 Aircross and Basalt and it produces a maximum power output of 110 PS while the same gasoline mill in its NA guise kicks out 82 PS. The six-speed torque converter automatic transmission joins the lineup for the first time and it will be sold only in the range-topping Shine variant, paired with the turbo unit.

The equipment list of the 2024 Citroen C3 gains six airbags as standard while LED projector headlights, automatic climate control, a fully digital instrument console, repositioned power window switches from the centre console to the door area, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors with integrated turn indicators, etc are now part of the lineup.

The C3 compact hatchback competes with Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Exter and the top-selling Tata Punch in India and the inclusion of new equipment could help increase its monthly volume sales. The Feel variant costs Rs. 7.47 lakh while the Shine and Shine two-tone are priced at Rs. 8.10 lakh and Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-spec Shine turbo dual tone carries a sticker tag of Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom) but the price of the newly added Shine turbo AT is yet to be announced.