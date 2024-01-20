2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 & N160 Teased With New Digital Console

Bajaj is set to update its MY 2024 N150 and N160 motorcycles with new features including a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and a few equipment upgrades

Bajaj Auto has been consistently updating its popular motorcycle range Pulsar every year with minor cosmetic tweaks and a few feature additions. The year 2024 seems no different as the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has shared a teaser revealing the new features which the Pulsar N150 and N160 will get in the latest update.

While this teaser reveals the inclusion of new features, we expect some cosmetic tweaks along with minor changes to the equipment list to be a part of the package. As per the latest teaser shared by the company across its social media handles, we can clearly see a helmet with the reflection of call and message icon one after the other. This indicates that the Bajaj N150 and N160 will get a fully digital instrument cluster.

In addition to this, smartphone connectivity features via Bluetooth, enabling voice as well as message alerts will also be added and these will enhance the overall riding experience of the customers. For reference, the current bikes sport a semi-digital console with no Bluetooth connectivity features which puts them on the back foot as compared to their rivals.

The update will be a welcome change for the prospective customers and we expect it to be carried forward to all the bikes of the Pulsar series. Apart from this, some media reports suggest that the Pulsar N150 could get minor equipment upgrades in the form of a new split seat setup and rear-wheel disc brake.

For the Pulsar N160, expectations are quite high as it could get USD forks up front, a big jump from the conventional telescopic units on the current model. In addition to these, Pulsar N150 and N160 will get minor updates to the colour options and body graphics like every year, bringing some freshness to the overall package.

On the powertrain front, the bikes will continue to use the familiar set of 149.68cc and 164.82cc single-cylinder air-cooled engines for the Pulsar N150 and N160, respectively. The pricing of the Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 will likely get a minor revision with the upcoming update which is expected to launch very soon.