2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 Launched In India At Rs. 1.51 Lakh

2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 continues to be powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 24 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque

Bajaj Auto has been on a launch spree lately as the Pulsar lineup received notable updates including a digital instrument console. The homegrown manufacturer debuted the Pulsar N250 a few years ago alongside its semi-faired sibling the Pulsar F250. The naked N250 gained updates a few weeks ago as the list included USD forks and a new cluster.

However, nothing was said of the Pulsar F250 until the grand ceremony for NS400 Z. Amidst showcasing the entire Pulsar range, Bajaj also displayed the updated F250 and it has now started reaching dealerships. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is slightly pricier than the old model.

The design of the new Pulsar F250 remains largely unchanged compared to the 2023 model, except for the addition of a new black colour and new red and white graphics, giving the motorcycle a more striking appearance. Bajaj opted to not employ the upside down front forks though as the conventional telescopic units stay put.

In terms of performance, the semi-faired machine derives power from the same 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, which is good enough to kick out a maximum power output of 24 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed transmission while a slipper/assist clutch is standard.

As for the equipment list, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250, similar to other motorcycles within the Pulsar range, now includes LED lighting system, clip-ons, side mounted exhaust system, belly pan, a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Additionally, it offers three ABS modes namely Rain, Road, and Sport and a traction control system as in the latest N250. Bajaj continues with the same chassis, sub-frame and braking hardware. The updated Pulsar F250 is priced roughly the same as the N250 and it runs on 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear with no change in tyre sections (110 section front and 140 section rear).