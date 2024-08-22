2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.17 Crore

The 2024 Audi Q8 facelift gets exterior revisions along with the addition of new equipment but no mechanical changes have been implemented

Audi India has today announced the launch of the facelifted Q8 in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1.17 crore (ex-showroom) – around Rs. 10 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model. It gets exterior revisions and a list of new features and technologies but no powertrain changes have been made.

The Q8 facelift gains a set of new HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser assistance for the high beam. The light signatures are configurable too while the front grille has been mildly updated with new octagonal apertures and L-shaped inserts. The air inlets have been redesigned this time around and new digital OLED lights at the rear with four selectable light designs have also been added.

The basic interior layout and features have been carried over too. However, to bring a refreshed look, new paint schemes and seat upholstery have been included. It comes with built-in third-party music streaming applications like Amazon Music and Spotify while the driver assistive tech has seen revisions as well.

Elsewhere you could find a twin-screen display, a HUD, four-zone automatic climate control, Bang & Olufsen audio, etc. It also gets ventilated seats with heating and massaging functions along with a steering wheel with mounted control and upscale surface finishes and trims. As for the performance, the familiar 3.0L V6 turbocharged petrol engine is utilised.

With a 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, the powertrain produces a maximum power output of 340 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels as standard through Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The reservations for the new Audi Q8 are open for an initial token of Rs. 5 lakh online or through dealerships.

The colour schemes on offer are Mythos Black, Sakhir Gold, Glacier White, Waitomo Blue, Tamarind Brown, Samurai Gray, Vicuna Beige and Satellite Silver. The interior theme comprises options like Pando Gray, Okapi Brown, Black and Saiga Beige.