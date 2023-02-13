2023 Yamaha R15, MT-15, FZ-S & FZ-X Launched – Big Updates

2023 Yamaha R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X gain updates such as new colours, LED turn indicators and traction control system

Yamaha Motor India has today announced the launch of the updated R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X in the domestic market. Besides sticking by OBD 2 compliance, these motorcycles have gained quite a few updates. Here is everything you need to know:

2023 Yamaha FZ-X:

The 2023 Yamaha FZ-X has a starting price of Rs. 1.36 lakh and it gains a new dark matte blue colour with golden coloured wheels costing Rs. 1,000 more while the retained colours are Matte Copper and Matte Black. With no performance changes, it uses the 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing a maximum power of 12.4 PS and 13.3 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

With greater safety, it can be bought with a dual-channel ABS system now as well as a traction control system. New accessories have also been added to the lineup.

2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4:

The 2023 Yamaha FZ-S has received notable updates including redesigned LED Daytime Running Lights, a new headlamp cluster, a digital instrument console, LED turn indicators and a traction control system. The FZ Fi V3 is available in Metallic Black and Racing Blue shades – each priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh while the FZ-S V4 Deluxe costs Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). It is sold in Metallic Black, Metallic Grey and Majestic Red.

2023 Yamaha R15 V4:

The entry-level faired supersport now sports LED blinkers while the LED headlamps, tail lamps and position lamps are already LEDs. The Metallic Red colour costs Rs. 1.81 lakh, Dark Knight at Rs. 1.82 lakh and Rs. 1.86 lakh for Racing Blue. The R15M with the vintage Metallic Grey carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

It is equipped with a new TFT instrument cluster with more information onboard and enhanced switchgear for easy access to the screen. Visually, a new two-tone matte black and gold shade with golden highlights, golden USDs and wheels add to the details.

2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2:

THE 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 is retailed in four paint schemes namely Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue and Metallic Black Deluxe. The naked streetfighter has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with new features such as a dual-channel ABS system and LED turn indicators. The new glossy black and red colour enhances its sporty appeal.