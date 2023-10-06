2023 Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition Launched At Rs. 1.48 Lakh

2023 Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is sold alongside four other paint schemes namely Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the launch of the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 in the domestic market. The special MotoGP Edition with the Yamaha MotoGP livery carries a price tag of Rs. 1,48,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The performance-based scooter also gains a Class D LED headlight, which is claimed to offer improved distribution of light and enhanced visibility on roads.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is also equipped with a Traction Control System (TCS) and it derives power from a familiar 155 cc engine featuring Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The powertrain is mated to a CVT transmission. The liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, four-valve engine produces a maximum power output of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The maxi-sports scooter by Yamaha is also E20 fuel compliant and has an onboard diagnostics (OBD-II) system and a hazard system as a standard feature. Besides the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is retailed in four more colour schemes namely Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver.

In the 2023 Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, the Monster Energy logo can be clearly seen on the front fender and fairing while its wording can be seen on the fly screen and side panels. The Eneos branding also features below the stepped-up single-piece seat. Other highlights are black finished alloy wheels and a side-mounted exhaust system.

Last month, the 2023 Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition was introduced for the YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0, and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and now the Aerox 155 has joined the fleet. Only a couple of days ago, Yamaha announced the debut of two new colour schemes for the FZ-S FI V4 and in December, the long-awaited R3 and MT-03 will be launched in India.

Both motorcycles will be brought in via CBU route and expect them to be priced in the upwards of Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom) – way above some of their close competition. They will be powered by a 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine developing around 42 hp maximum power.