2023 Yamaha Aerox Gets Traction Control – R15 V4, MT15 V2 Updated

2023 Yamaha Aerox gets traction control and a new colour scheme while R15 V4 and MT15 V2 gain new colours and features

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the launch of the updated Aerox 155 in the domestic market. The maxi-scooter has been well-received by customers due to its performance and handling characteristics. The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with traction control system now and is a segment-first feature.

In addition, the MT15 V2, R15 V4 and R15 S have gained new paint schemes as part of the 2023 MY update. The traction control system will allow for increased performance by reducing the wheelspin giving more confidence to the rider while manoeuvring. The 155 cc single-cylinder SOHC VVA engine has also been updated to meet OBD2 norms.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a CVT transmission. The Aerox is based on the same platform as the R15 and they have several commonalities including the platform.

Models New Color Ex-Showroom (Delhi) AEROX 155 with TCS Sliver Rs. 142,800 R15 V4 Intensity White Rs. 185,900 MT-15 V2 Matte Blue & Metallic Black Rs. 164,900 R15S – Rs. 163,400

Besides the traction control system, the 2023 Yamaha Aerox gains a hazard system as a standard feature. A brand new silver colour has also been added to the palette. The 2023 Yamaha MT15 V2 are now available in Dark Matte Blue & Metallic Black shades. Buyers will have the option to choose either Bluetooth-equipped variant or a non-Bluetooth variant.

This particular variant continues to be equipped with a dual-channel ABS system. The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4 gets a quick shifter in the new Intensity White colour along with the existing Racing Blue colour. The R15S gains the same 155 cc engine as the R15 V4 and an LCD display. The R15 V4, R15S and MT-15 V2 are powered by the OBD2-compliant VVA Fi four-stroke 155 cc SOHC engine with VVA tech.

It generates 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission assisted by a slipper clutch. Speaking of the new launches, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “The new 2023 AEROX 155 takes this to the next level with new and exciting features that will surely adorn your every ride with more thrills. With the new AEROX 155 and upgrades in our premium motorcycle variants including the MT-15 V2, R15 V4 & R15S, we are confident that our customers would appreciate the Yamaha’s constant endeavour towards bringing the latest and greatest in two-wheeler features and technology for the Indian market”.

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox with TCS is priced at Rs. 1,42,800 while the 2023 R15 V4 costs Rs. 1,85,900, MT15 V2 at Rs. 1,64,900 and R15S at Rs. 1,63,400 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).