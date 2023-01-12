2023 TVS iQube ST Revealed At Auto Expo With New Features

2023 TVS iQube ST is equipped with a 4.56 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is good enough to have a claimed riding range of 110 km in power mode and 145 km in normal mode

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2023 iQube ST at the ongoing Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The electric scooter has gained a couple of new features for 2023 and they are voice assistance and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). Nothing has been changed on the outside though as the clean-looking profile and sharp elements continue in the ST variant.

The TVS iQube ST is equipped with a 4.56 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is good enough to have a claimed riding range of 110 km in power mode and 145 km in normal mode. It has a top speed of 82 kmph and a 4 bhp capable electric motor while the peak torque is rated at 33 Nm. The 950 W charger can fully replenish the battery in four hours and six minutes, and two and a half hours with the 1500-watt charger.

The ST competes against the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and other scooters in the Indian market. It also boasts a 7-inch touchscreen console, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride modes, call alerts, music control, keyless ignition, cruise control and large under-storage capacity for two helmets and is available in four exterior colour options.

It also boasts an LED lighting system all around. The TVS iQube ST is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear while the braking duties are handled by a front disc and a rear drum setup. The electric scooter is shod on 90/90 front and rear tyres wrapped around 12-inch alloy wheels.

The TVS iQube range is available in Standard, S and ST variants with the ST being the top-of-the-line variant. It boasts a bigger battery pack enabling a higher riding range on a single charge. The Hosur-based manufacturer has expanded the reach of the iQube over the last several months and it has paid dividends.

The sales numbers of the iQube have consistently increased in recent times and it will be interesting to see what the brand has in store next. The price of the 2023 TVS iQube ST is expected to be announced soon.