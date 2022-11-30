2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched At Rs. 1.30 Lakh

2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition gets a new Pearl White body colour accentuated by contrast red touches; equipped with a lighter exhaust system

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new colour scheme for its Special Edition Apache RTR 160 4V in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it follows the black coloured Special Edition of the Apache 160 4V launched late last year. This time around, there is a big visual difference as it gains a new Pearl White paint scheme.

Besides minor cosmetic changes, the highly popular motorcycle remains the same in terms of its overall look. The Hosur-based manufacturer has added a new ‘Bullpup’ exhaust system which has resulted in reducing the overall weight by one kilogram. Just like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition wearing black body paint, the new white theme gets sprinkled with contrast red touches.

It can be seen in the middle of the fuel tank, pillion seat and rear alloy wheel in a similar fashion to the other Special Edition. The Bullpup exhaust unit could have been inspired by the Bullpup machine gun as the end can looks larger in size. This should make the exhaust note louder and the reduction in weight, although minor, should improve the power-to-weight ratio.

As for the features, it comes with an LCD instrument cluster, adjustable clutch and brake levers as standard, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system, LED headlamp, six-spoke black front alloy wheel, LED Daytime Running Light and three riding modes namely Rain, Urban and Sport as in the Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RR 310.

Other highlights are the gear position indicator on the LCD instrument console, radial rear tyre, and SmartXonnect Bluetooth compatibility. With no change in performance, the 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is powered by the 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine. It develops 17.63 hp max power and 14.73 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The Apache 160 4V competes against Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda Hornet 2.0, etc in the highly competitive segment.