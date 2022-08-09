2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ Unveiled – Here Is What We Know

While Toyota will not launch the next-gen Yaris in India, this new sedan will be available in other South Asian markets

The next-gen Toyota Yaris will soon make its global debut and will now boast a new exterior design, updated cabin, and strong powertrain options to attract buyers. Placed below the Corolla sedan, the new Yaris Ativ will be available with a hybrid as well as a regular 1.2L NA petrol engine. Here are all the details that you should know about this new Japanese sedan.

For starters, the new Toyota Yaris Ativ is underpinned by the DNGA platform. The DNGA platform is the more simplified version of the TNGA platform that is utilized in many global Toyota cars. The DNGA platform is also used in many other Daihatsu and Toyota cars meant to be sold in the emerging markets.

On the design front, the new Yaris Ativ shows clear inspiration from the new Toyota Corolla and features a sharp front hood, sleek headlamps, and an aggressive front bumper. The side profile looks proportionate and is complemented by large dual-cut alloy wheels. The rear looks rather busy and features large tail lights that are connected with a prominent strip in the centre.

The lower half of the rear bumper features a gloss black trim insert to reduce the visual bulk. In all the new Toyota Yaris Ativ looks good and will impress most of the buyers with its aggressive yet elegant styling. Inside, the car will offer an extremely spacious and comfortable cabin.

The dashboard layout too has been revised. On the features front, the Toyota Yaris ATIV will be available with automatic climate control, a large infotainment system, a digital instrument console, push-button start, steering mounted controls, etc. Other features like the driver’s arm-rest, cooled glovebox, and auto-dimming IRVM will also be on offer. On the safety front, the Toyota Yaris ATIV will be offered with multiple airbags in addition to other advance safety features like traction control, electronic stability control, etc.

Two powertrain options will be on offer with the Toyota Yaris – a 1.5L petrol engine with an electric motor and a 1.2L NA petrol engine. Toyota is not expected to relaunch the Yaris in the Indian market as of now and is currently working on launching the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder.