2023 Toyota RAV4 Revealed With Huge Updates – More Appealing Now

2023 Toyota RAV4 gets a larger 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, updated Toyota Safety Sense suite and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Toyota has unveiled a range of new updates for the popular RAV4 in the European marketplace. The latest iteration of the RAV4 made its debut back in 2018 and only late last year, a minor facelift was introduced. This time around, the Japanese auto major has included a number of new upgrades pertaining to entertainment, assistance and safety.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 comes with a larger 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connective features, a new 12.3-inch digital instrument console and an updated Toyota Safety Sense suite. The HD touchscreen can already be seen on the latest Toyota models sold globally such as the Corolla Cross and Corolla and it gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Other highlights in the new infotainment screen are cloud-based navigation capability with live traffic data and park space availability amongst others. Buyers can choose to show weather reports, low emission zone alerts, highway sign recognition, etc as an option. The Smart Service package enables additional connectivity features and remote functions using an app.

The package takes advantage of OTR services and is for a period of four years. The 12.3-inch digital cluster is also standard barring the base trim that is available with a seven-inch console. It boasts three different layouts and four modes such as Tough, Sport, Smart and Casual as it can be customised based on the owners’ requirements.

The updated Toyota Safety Sense suite comes with Pre-Collision tech with interaction support for safer turns at junctions and it can detect oncoming vehicles in the traffic lane in the PHEV trim. It is accompanied by Emergency Steering Assist. With no visual changes, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 gains a new Platinum White Pearl and two-tone option with Midnight Black Metallic roof.

The new RAV4’s production will commence later this year. As for the performance, the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a hybrid system develops 218 PS and 222 PS in the front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions respectively. The PHEV variant makes 306 PS and is available only with an AWD configuration.