2023 Toyota Innova Hycross Exterior & Interior Leaked Ahead Of Debut

Toyota Innova Hycross will make its global debut in Indonesia under the Innova Zenix name later today, India debut on 25th November

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will host the domestic premiere of the Innova Hycross on November 25, 2022. It will make its global debut in Indonesia under the Innova Zenix name later today (November 21st). Over the last few weeks, the new-generation Innova has been teased often and the first-ever teaser of the Innova Hycross came up officially recently.

The C-segment MPV will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta and its prices could be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. Ahead of its world premiere, the exterior of the Innova Zenix has been leaked giving us almost every detail we need to know. As teased by TKM, it has its design heavily inspired by Toyota’s global SUVs.

The front fascia comprises a black trapezoidal grille with chrome surrounds, a sporty front bumper with a wide air intake leading onto triangular housings on each side with faux aluminium finish, newly designed LED DRLs and wraparound LED projector headlamps. Other highlights are aggressive door creases and new tail lamps and larger alloy wheels.

The interior of the upcoming MPV will be equipped with a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system, a two-tone layered dashboard with metallic accents, an updated semi-digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats, Ottoman function for the middle row captain seats, a wireless smartphone charger, touch-sensitive climatic controls and so on.

A brand new centre console with plenty of storage area on the door sides and cup holders on each end of the dash can also be seen. The Innova Hycross sits on a modular TNGA-C platform as opposed to the iMV ladder frame chassis found in the Innova Crysta. Thus, it moves away from RWD configuration for a more traditional front-wheel drive layout and the cabin is also expected to be more spacious due to the monocoque construction with improved structural rigidity.

As for the performance, it will use heavily localised 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engines. The Innova lineup will be devoid of a diesel powertrain for the first time in the modern era with the Hycross.