2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid AWD Unveiled – Offers 194 HP, 15.73 Kmpl

Toyota USA has officially debuted the MY2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, which is powered by the brand’s new Fifth Generation Hybrid System

Japanese car giant Toyota has unveiled the MY2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid for the US market. The addition of a hybrid option will allow customers to opt for better efficiency and performance, thanks to the Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System, coupled with the new Electronic All-Wheel Drive system.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid develops a peak power of 194 HP, and it is capable of delivering a claimed fuel economy of 37 combined miles per gallon (around 15.7 km per litre). The SUV can sprint from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kmph) in just 8.0 seconds, which is fairly impressive. On the higher trims, paddle shifters are also available behind the steering wheels.

There are plenty of convenience features available on the hybrid crossover. Standard equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights and taillights, smart key access, 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, etc. Higher variants get 18-inch alloy wheels, along with heated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, etc.

Toyota Multimedia System (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) is also available as standard on the SUV. The new Corolla Cross Hybrid can also be fitted with a power-operated moonroof, dual-zone climate control, rear AC/heating vents, and Softex-trimmed seats. Toyota also offers plenty of safety features here, including Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

All grades of Corolla Cross come with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The suite includes active safety systems like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist. The TNGA-C platform provides good crash safety as well.

The ‘Sport’ trims of the hybrid SUV – S, SE, and XSE – distinguish themselves from the standard gasoline-powered version with a redesigned front and rear section. The other trim levels – L, LE, and XLE – do not feature any noticeable changes in design over the regular Corolla Cross. The hybrid version is available with two-tone paint options as well, which add a touch of sportiness to the overall design.