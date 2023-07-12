2023 Tata Safari Facelift Test Mule Spotted Yet Again: Launch Soon?

Ahead of its launch around the festive season, the 2023 Tata Safari Facelift has been spotted testing yet again. To get updated exterior design and interiors as well as a slew of new features

As we all know that the Tata Safari Facelift is due for a launch around October 2023 and we have spotted multiple test mules off-lately across different parts of the country. This aggressive testing confirms the launch in the coming months and maybe Tata Motors wants to leave no stone unturned to give a well-finished product to the customers.

Whatever the case, recently the SUV’s fully camouflaged test prototype has been spotted again. Although, no new details have been revealed, let’s give you a brief run-through of the expected changes in the 2023 Tata Safari Facelift.

2023 Tata Safari Facelift: Changes to the Exterior Design and Interiors

As this is a facelift model, cosmetic changes will occupy the major proportion like the new front fascia, updated headlamp setup with a full-width LED light bar, new design for alloy wheels and new LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators.

Inside the cabin, the overall layout will get minor tweaks including a new steering wheel from the Curvv Concept SUV, a new fully digital instrument cluster and an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system. Apart from this, a patent design leak also highlighted the new touch-based HVAC controls which could likely be a part of the package in the Safari Facelift.

2023 Tata Safari Facelift: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Safari Facelift will continue with the familiar 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine putting out 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual and a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In addition to this, a new 1.5 litre tGDi petrol engine could also debut in the Safari Facelift or Tata Motors may reserve it for a later date.

2023 Tata Safari Facelift: Launch Timeline, Pricing and Rivals

As per the latest reports, the Safari Facelift will go into production in September 2023, followed by its market launch in October 2023 and the deliveries will start around the festive season. As this is a facelift model, the price will get a minor revision, thanks to the added equipment. Once launched, the SUV will continue to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus along with the Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra Scorpio N.