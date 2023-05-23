2023 Tata Safari Facelift Rendered In Multiple Colours, Looks Dashing

The 2023 Tata Safari facelift is expected to launch towards the end of the year, likely alongside the Harrier facelift; rendered in multiple colours here

Tata Motors will be revamping a few of its passenger vehicles soon, namely Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. All three SUV facelifts have been spied multiples with full-body camouflage, and people are waiting with anticipation for their launch. Well, thanks to an unofficial rendering, you can check out the upcoming Tata Safari facelift right now!

Created by Bagrawala Designs, this Tata Safari rendering video shows the car in all the colours of the rainbow and a few more. Personally speaking, the white, black, and olive green look the best. The video also shows us the expected design changes to the SUV (to the front section) based on spy pictures.

The most noticeable design detail here is the DRL LED strip on the nose, which stretches from one end to the other, with a dip in the middle. The DRL has been styled to resemble a wide “T” similar to the Tata Avinya concept. Apart from that, we see a redesigned front bumper, featuring new headlamps at the side.

The rest of the vehicle remains unchanged in the video. However, we do know that the facelifted Safari will come with new alloy wheels. We’re not sure what other design changes the SUV will get, as the test mules roam around with heavy camouflage wraps. The interior of the vehicle will also feature some changes.

The biggest change would be to the centre console, which will get a smaller, premium-looking shift selector (at least for the automatic variants). The features on offer would be the same though, consisting of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, ventilated seats, ADAS, etc.

The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine will remain unchanged as well. This oil burner is good for 168 bhp of peak power, and it is available with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Tata Motors is also planning to add a petrol engine option to the SUV, but we’re not sure when that would happen.

The new Tata Safari facelift will likely enter the market towards the end of the year. Upon arrival, it will continue to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.